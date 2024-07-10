Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,568 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,322 shares of company stock valued at $62,714,456 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $152.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.42. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

