Whittier Trust Co. Has $212,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,701 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $154.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $156.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

