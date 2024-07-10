Whittier Trust Co. Has $233,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 37.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 641.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $908.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $924.29 and a 200-day moving average of $930.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

