Whittier Trust Co. Has $246,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

