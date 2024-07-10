Whittier Trust Co. Has $44,000 Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,321,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Organon & Co. by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,675,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,522 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,900,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,519 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,335,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after buying an additional 1,027,276 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

