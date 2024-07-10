Whittier Trust Co. Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $325.65 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

