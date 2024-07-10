Whittier Trust Co. Has $59,000 Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in FirstCash by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.2 %

FCFS stock opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.05. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

