Whittier Trust Co. Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 138.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 176.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

WTFC opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

