Whittier Trust Co. Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 385.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,557 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 565,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 40,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 114,843 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,256,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after buying an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.