Whittier Trust Co. Has $841,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.15. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

