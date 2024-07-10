Whittier Trust Co. Has $86,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 311.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

