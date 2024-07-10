Whittier Trust Co. Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

