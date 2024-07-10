Whittier Trust Co. Has $944,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 1.3 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

EQIX stock opened at $766.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $758.08 and a 200-day moving average of $797.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.33.

View Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.