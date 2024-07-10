Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 185.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,207.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 146,819 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 777.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 113,256 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 805.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 75,537 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $53.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.