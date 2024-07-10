Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 105.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,352 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 105.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSE GBAB opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

