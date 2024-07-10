Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ELS opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

