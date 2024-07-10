Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 216.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ferguson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after acquiring an additional 735,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 807.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FERG opened at $188.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.31. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $224.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

