Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after buying an additional 160,460 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $49,570,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,547,000 after purchasing an additional 857,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 265,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,361 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

