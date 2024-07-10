Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $102.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

