Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CARR opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

