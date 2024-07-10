Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,928 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,354,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

