Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,976 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,118 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Shell by 3.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 9.1% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

