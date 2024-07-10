Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,110 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BBIN traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,395 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.