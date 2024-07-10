Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 662 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 906.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $472.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,562. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.