Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,119 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 556,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WSO traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $477.93. 15,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,980. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.88 and its 200-day moving average is $432.51. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.58 and a 12-month high of $493.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

