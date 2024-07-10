Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,824.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,824.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,591 shares of company stock worth $863,697 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $275.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

