Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 177 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $8,857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after acquiring an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 72,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $5,409,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $104.00. The company had a trading volume of 190,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,159. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 129.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.79. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $106.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.