Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 207 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 575.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.29. 11,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,577. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.33. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

