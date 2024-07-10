Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 627.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,252,000 after buying an additional 539,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $111,736,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $44,711,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 188.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,480,000 after buying an additional 139,145 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Shares of CDW traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.10. 39,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,411. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $184.99 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

