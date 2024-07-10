Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 122.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. 126,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,577. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $36.91.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

