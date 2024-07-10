Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 292.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,714. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,259. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $90.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

