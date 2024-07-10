Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 114,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

