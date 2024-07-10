Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 569.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Banco de Chile by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 146,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,108 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCH stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,742. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $824.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

