Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.82. 39,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.