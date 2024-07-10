Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $182,739,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,688,000 after buying an additional 1,552,946 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,112,000 after acquiring an additional 730,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,907,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,871,000 after acquiring an additional 720,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

