Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $14.27 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 87,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.9% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4,530.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 94,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,646 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.67. 558,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,929,080. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

