Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $27,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 34.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after buying an additional 988,864 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $364,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP remained flat at $49.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

