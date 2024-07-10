Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $28,000 Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,433 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,316,468. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.17. 53,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,274. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.