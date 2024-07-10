Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $299,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $134.54. The stock had a trading volume of 37,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day moving average is $128.21. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

