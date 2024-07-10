Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $41,000 Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 146.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 714,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 681,812 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6,698.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 485,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,966,000.

Shares of CGGR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 57,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,560. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $33.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

