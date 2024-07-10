Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $438,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.57.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

NFLX stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $684.22. The company had a trading volume of 111,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $646.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.86. The stock has a market cap of $294.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.