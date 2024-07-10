Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 57,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:IDV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 531,188 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.