Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $45,000 Stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after purchasing an additional 846,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 779,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166,554 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 365,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80,422 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 298,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 47,965 shares during the period. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the period.

BATS JEMA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.09. 21,184 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

