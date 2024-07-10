Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $509.23. 11,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $525.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.83.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $629.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.69.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

