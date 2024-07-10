Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $586,000 Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 111.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBUS stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 153,098 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.36.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

