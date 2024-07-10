Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $705,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,183,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,687,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,890,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 397,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 852,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,963,119. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

