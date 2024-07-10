Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 588.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $275,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.92. 13,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $170.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

