Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $805,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.85. 25,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,945. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

