Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in América Móvil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,783,000 after buying an additional 5,627,860 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in América Móvil by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,891,000 after buying an additional 6,298,239 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,528,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,139,000 after buying an additional 245,113 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $42,575,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in América Móvil by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,128,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 134,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. 76,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,510. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

