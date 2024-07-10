Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,254 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $525,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of BP by 12.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 23,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 467,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 688,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,235. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

